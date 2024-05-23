18-year-old shot in apparent drive-by while walking with friends, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old walking with some friends was wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the 15600 block of Chase Hill Boulevard, not far from Babcock Road and Loop 1604 on the far Northwest Side after receiving word of a person shot.

According to police, the teen was simply walking with some friends when a vehicle drove past them and fired, hitting the teen in the leg. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said at this time, there’s no vehicle description or description of the suspects. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.