Videos show path of destruction caused by tornado in Temple

City of Temple has declared a disaster declaration

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple has declared a disaster declaration following severe weather that left homes and buildings in ruins.

A confirmed tornado carved a path of destruction on Wednesday in the town located about halfway between Austin and Waco.

No injuries were reported, but videos show significant damage to homes, buildings and cars.

The city announced that schools and many city facilities would be closed on Thursday as people assess the damage and start cleanup efforts. Some roads are still impassable due to fallen trees and debris.

The city opened a shelter for residents needing a place to stay.

