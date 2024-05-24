Historic partnership between San Antonio and Monterrey grows stronger following agreement

SAN ANTONIO – On any given month, the city of San Antonio is hosting leaders from Monterrey, Mexico.

Monterrey is one of San Antonio’s sister cities and the relationship is getting stronger.

Back in November, the two cities signed an agreement to collaborate on building a regional economic ecosystem that targets key sectors and industries.

“We signed a letter of intent on a few fronts. One of the manifestations of that was an agreement between UTSA and Tec de Monterrey on a dual master’s program in cybersecurity, which has already enrolled its first cohort. We also created a partnership between our Alamo Community College District and Tecmilenio on a pathway to nursing program,” Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of San Antonio said.

Some other areas they are focusing on include tourism, technology and sustainability initiatives.

“We also want to continue to foster the relationship that we’ve had economically, and we know that there’s a tremendous amount of trade and foreign direct investment going to San Antonio and from San Antonio with Monterrey. We are part of a South Texas community that has roughly 35 million people, 76% of the investment, foreign investment activity that happens in Mexico, happens in Nuevo Leon,” Nirenberg said.

San Antonio and Monterrey have been in a partnership since 1953. Nirenberg says both cities have a deep and rich history of friendship.

“We share so much in common. Our ancestries, our culture, our histories are all intertwined,” Nirenberg said.

Next week a delegation from Monterrey will be visiting San Antonio. They will discuss different topics including sports.

The group will be attending an “All Americas Summit” that is taking place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from May 28-31.

“We’re going to have panels of experts from Monterrey here in San Antonio to talk about how sports is part of international diplomacy and how Monterrey and San Antonio’s connections have exemplified that,” Nirenberg said.

The event will bring to San Antonio elected officials, citizen diplomats and other key stakeholders from 35 countries.