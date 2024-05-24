Want a free plant and a day spent shopping plants and gardening swag?

SAN ANTONIO – Want a free plant? Love gardening? Love flowers? Want to learn all the best gardening tips? If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Festival of Flowers event is for you!

Co-hosted by San Antonio Water Systems, or SAWS, the festival will feature a garden mall, showcasing the finest flowering plants, succulents, tropicals, trees and all the gardening bells and whistles.

SAWS is giving away a free drought and heat tolerant plant to the first 1,000 attendees.

Different vendors will be selling unique plants and goods, including Rainbow Gardens.

Organizations like the Bexar and Travis County Master Gardeners will be available and other experts like Jay from Texas, will be able to answer all of your gardening questions.

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas along with other organizations like native plant, rose, begonia, orchid, herb, and water garden societies will be manning booths to give advice in their specialties.

There will be seminars on how to keep your garden alive in the summer heat, as well as how to create a butterfly garden. You can read about the different seminars and round table topics, by clicking here.

Bring a plant or plants to exchange for another during the largest plant exchange in Texas.

Attendees can bring their wagons full of plants, trees, bulbs and seeds to trade. A plant check is available for those who want to continue shopping. Read the requirements for the plant exchange here.

Plus, there are herb cooking demonstrations and tastings, a floral design challenge, and even a kids zone where children learn how to plant seeds in a pot, care for them, and take them home.

Outside features the farmers market for fresh fruits and vegetables, aguas frescas, roasted nuts, kettle corn, Texas honey, gourmet chocolates and other delicious goodies.

You can check out the Festival of Flowers on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium.

Tickets are $8, with kids under 10 getting in free.

You can buy your advance tickets here or check out all the details on the website.