SAPD says man, woman found shot inside Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to the scene around midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of Waverly Avenue.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man and woman — who are both in their 40s — with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions and where they were shot are not known at this time.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, a vehicle drove by the side of the home and opened fire on the victims’ bedroom.

No other injuries were reported. Police said a search for a potential suspect is underway.