Woman dies in single-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 90, police say

San Antonio police said a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side.

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday along the eastbound side of U.S. Highway 90 near the South General McMullen Road exit.

Officers said a white Jaguar was traveling eastbound at high speed when the woman took the South General McMullen Road exit.

While on the exit ramp, the driver then made a split-second decision to reenter back onto US-90. However, SAPD said the driver collided with a traffic attenuator, also known as a crash cushion that serves to reduce damage from errant vehicles and divide the highway’s main lanes from the exit ramp.

Authorities said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County medical examiner also arrived at the scene and conducted a formal investigation into the woman’s death.