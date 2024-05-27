2 dead, dozens rescued at Galveston Beach amid red flag warning, officials say

Drownings in Galveston over the weekend.

GALVESTON, Texas – Two people have reportedly died, and many others were rescued from the waters at Galveston Beach over the weekend, according to KPRC-TV.

Joshua Acevedo and four others were swimming around the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier on Saturday when they were caught in a powerful current, KPRC reported.

Lifeguards rushed to the waters and were able to rescue four members of the group, but one was still missing.

Following a search, KPRC said Acevado was found face-down in the water near the pier. Authorities tried to save his life, but he ended up dying.

The following day, KTRK reported that Yamileth Ramirez, 19, was seen struggling in the water at Galveston Beach while body surfing.

A fellow bystander and Ramirez’s brother picked her up from the water and started performing life-saving measures on her, according to KTRK.

Ramirez was eventually transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, KPRC said.

The City of Galveston is experiencing red flag conditions due to strong winds causing deadly rip currents.

Swimmers are encouraged to swim near a lifeguard, while children and non-swimmers are urged not to enter the water.