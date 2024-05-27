Bexar County Jail inmate faces additional charges after child pornography found on cellphone, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail is facing additional charges after child pornography was found on his cellphone.

Alexander DeLaRosa, 28, who was in jail on two warrants of failure to register as a sex offender, was re-arrested on charges of possession of lewd visual material, possession of child pornography with intent to promote and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

According to a BCSO post, DeLaRosa asked a person to send him photos from his cell phone. As that person looked at the photos on his phone, they noticed images and videos containing child pornography.

The person reported the files to authorities on May 20.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the victims in the files ranged from young children to teenagers. It appeared DeLaRosa was sending explicit videos in exchange for the child pornography, the affidavit states.

BCSO is asking anyone with information on DeLaRosa’s alleged crimes is asked to email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000. They can remain anonymous.