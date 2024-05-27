Get ready for the beach with these must-have accessories

Beaching it means sand, surf, and stuff.

“There are so many beach products out there. So, we focused on some essentials: beach umbrellas, beach canopies, beach tents, and even sand-repellent beach towels,” said Lisa Fogarty with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports likes this Turkish towel from Ephesus. It’s compact, dries quickly, and some are less than $10.

Now Chairs. Consumer Reports chose the cooler quad chair from Coleman. It’s comfy and versatile.

“Not only is this chair amazing on the beach. But you’ll find yourself pulling it out so many times during the year,” said Fogarty.

They also like the Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe for reclining under the sun. It has plenty of storage, including an insulated cooler pouch.

Need some shade? These all say they’re made with at least UPF50 Fabric. This Tommy Bahama umbrella has easy grip handles for setup and is designed to withstand serious beach breezes.

This Caribbean Joe umbrella, not so much. It lost its battle with the wind.

The Coolcabanas 5 was a top pick because it’s easy to use and offers a lot of shade.

This LL Bean tent is made with quality materials and has the most features. It was also the easiest to set up and take down among those tested.

Sunburn is no day at the beach; this Coppertone lotion and this Eucerin spray got top scores in Consumer Reports sunscreen ratings.