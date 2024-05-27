99º
Man in serious condition after being stabbed in chest, SAPD says

An altercation between two men led to one stabbing the other

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities detained two people in connection with a stabbing west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and South Hamilton Avenue.

Two men in their 30s exited a bus and were involved in a confrontation, police said.

One of the men hit the other with a beer can over the head and then stabbed him on the side of his chest, SAPD said.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Police said they detained two people of interest who matched the attacker’s description.

It is unknown what the two men were arguing over, SAPD said.

