Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck on Loop 410

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon after a collision with a truck on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A section of Loop 410 is shut down Monday afternoon on the North Side after a fatal crash.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

A witness told KSAT that the motorcyclist was traveling on 410 when they somehow ended up under the truck.

It is unclear what exactly prompted the accident.

Transguide cameras in the area showed some lanes were closed, and traffic on the highway was down to one lane.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information and will bring more as it becomes available.