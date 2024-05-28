3 hospitalized after homeowner, unwanted guest exchange gunfire during birthday party, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a birthday party on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday in the 9400 block of Braun Falcon.

SAPD said a person had invited her female cousin to a birthday party, and she brought her boyfriend, whom nobody knew.

The boyfriend had brought a handgun to the party, so the homeowner asked him to leave the premises, according to police.

The cousin and her boyfriend returned to their vehicle and started arguing, police said. The homeowner grabbed a rifle and stood in the driveway telling them to leave, officials said.

Shortly after, the boyfriend pointed a handgun at the homeowner, and then both men fired shots, SAPD said.

Police said the homeowner was shot in the left foot, the boyfriend was hit in his forearm, and the cousin was shot in her left foot. SAPD said they were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The boyfriend started to drive off following the shooting with the cousin but ended up crashing into a parked vehicle before attempting to flee on foot, according to SAPD.

A trail of blood led police officers to detain both the cousin and her boyfriend.

KSAT will update you with the latest information regarding this story as it becomes available.