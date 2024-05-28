88º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Businesses, visitors react to fatal weekend shooting in downtown San Antonio

80-year-old woman in town for graduation killed by stray bullet

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Downtown, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Businesses and visitors are concerned after a fatal weekend shooting in downtown San Antonio over the weekend.

An 80-year-old woman who died after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in downtown San Antonio on Sunday night had attended a graduation at the Alamodome prior to the shooting, Police Chief William McManus said Monday.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Heidi Silkworth, 80.

McManus said Silkworth was from Euless, a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Do you ever think twice when you come downtown?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas

“I do, just for the simple fact that you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Margie Morales, who was spending the day downtown

For visitors and business owners in the area, news of Sunday night’s shooting brings concerns.

“We need attention to it, we don’t want to kill the tourism here,” said Rene Fernandez, owner of Hola Restuarant. “The tourist gets shot or (was) in the crossfire; however, it happened, it’s definitely going to put concern on anybody who is planning on coming to San Antonio.”

Fernandez hopes SAPD will consider more security in the area.

McManus said the downtown area is well-patrolled but added that the department’s San Antonio Fear Free Environment units would determine if an additional law enforcement presence is needed.

“There is a distinction between a hot spot and random acts occurring in a particular area,” McManus said. “There is nothing organized about these offenses that are happening.”

McManus said the shooting was a random act by the groups that decided to “shoot it out without any regard for anybody else’s well-being.”

The chief said nine people were detained, but no arrests had been made. He added that he was “somewhat confident” that would change with the help of forensic evidence.

Relate coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email

Recommended Videos