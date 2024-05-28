97º
Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips into hit-and-run death of 45-year-old man

Ramon Gonzales was killed after being struck by two vehicles on May 15

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to identify two people involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Ramon Gonzales, 45, was killed after being struck by two vehicles just after 9:20 p.m. on May 15 in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, police said.

According to police, Gonzalez was walking when he was initially hit by a white Mazda 3 sedan and then a Hyundai Tucson SUV.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

If found, the two drivers face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

