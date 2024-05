A man was hit by a train on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on some tracks along Lookout Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital on Tuesday morning after he was hit by a train on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened after 5 a.m. on train tracks along Lookout Road just northeast of O’Connor Road.

Police said a man was sleeping on the tracks when the train struck him. He suffered a serious leg injury.

An ambulance took him to the hospital and his injuries were not life threatening.