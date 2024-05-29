Briscoe Western Art Museum to open new exhibit featuring animals, their natural habitats on June 14

SAN ANTONIO – The Briscoe Western Art Museum is offering a new exhibit this summer to beat the heat and provide visitors with a place to learn about animals and their natural habitats.

The summer exhibition titled “Survival of the Fittest: Envisioning Wildlife and Wilderness with the Big Four, Masterworks from the Rijksmuseum Twenthe and the National Museum of Wildlife Art” opens June 14 through Sept. 8.

The new exhibit highlights the beauty of nature and invites visitors to reflect on their relationships with the natural world, according to Briscoe. It is included with museum admission.

People can experience 45 works of art featured in the exhibition from the Rijksmuseum Twenthe in Enschede, Netherlands, and the National Museum of Wildlife Art, as well as eight works by Robert “Bob” Frederick Kuhn.

“Separately, the Briscoe’s permanent collection includes “Rainbow Rams” by Carl Rungius, giving everyone 54 wildlife works to explore,” the museum said in a news release.

The Briscoe will host a preview party to open the exhibition from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 13.

“The event includes complimentary valet, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and light bites. Tickets are $25 for museum members and Contributing and President’s Society membership tiers receive two tickets,” a news release said.

Nonmembers can purchase tickets for $35 online here.

The Briscoe will also host the following related events in June: