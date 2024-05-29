94º
Eastbound I-10 closed at Loop 1604 interchange this weekend

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for another weekend of traffic gridlock on the Northwest Side.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT has planned a full closure of eastbound Interstate 10 at the Loop 1604 interchange this weekend.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during the closure.

The closure will allow crews to continue construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange, TxDOT said in a news release.

Eastbound I-10 at the Loop 1604 interchange closure information. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

