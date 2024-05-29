87º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

San Antonio police, Hyundai hosting anti-theft software clinic this weekend for Hyundai vehicle owners

Software update should take less than 30 minutes on-site

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Hyundai
SAPD, Hyundai hosting anti-theft software clinic this weekend for Hyundai vehicle owners (Credit: Hyundai)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Hyundai will host a free anti-theft software event this weekend on the West Side.

Hyundai owners who attend the event will get “anti-theft software developed to protect against the theft mode popularized on social media” and a complimentary steering wheel lock.

Recommended Videos

The software update should take less than 30 minutes to install on-site, SAPD said.

The clinic will be held at Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. No registration or appointment is required for the free event.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos