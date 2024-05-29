89º
San Japan announces lineup of guests for South Texas’ largest anime convention

Con runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

San Japan (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s San Japan will feature an array of voice-over guests and lots of anime fun on Labor Day weekend.

The largest anime and gaming convention in the South Texas region will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt downtown.

Three-day, two-day and one-day passes are available for purchase. The event runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

Guests of the event include the following:

  • Erica Mendez (voice-over guest)
  • Charlet Chung (voice-over guest)
  • Tokyo Machine (international music guest)
  • Slushii (U.S. music guest)
  • Caleb Yen (voice-over guest)
  • Find the Rabbit (U.S. music guest)
  • Assertive (U.S. music guest)
  • Cory Yee (voice-over guest)
  • Cassandra Lee Morris (voice-over guest)
  • Eiko Tanaka (media industry in Japan)

