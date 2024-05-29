San Japan announces lineup of guests for South Texas’ largest anime convention

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s San Japan will feature an array of voice-over guests and lots of anime fun on Labor Day weekend.

The largest anime and gaming convention in the South Texas region will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt downtown.

Three-day, two-day and one-day passes are available for purchase. The event runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

Guests of the event include the following: