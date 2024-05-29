Schertz teen drowns in Canyon Lake on Memorial Day

A teen died from drowning in Canyon Lake on Memorial Day, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed.

Alek Johnson, 18, from Schertz went underwater near Boat Ramp 3.

Texas Game Wardens, Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, Comal County Constables and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

TPWD officials said Johnson had been underwater for about 20 minutes when a Canyon Lake Fire & EMS dive team found him in eight feet of water.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

“Our condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” said TPWD Public Information Officer Maggie Berger.

The lake saw less traffic over the holiday weekend than typical. It’s possible that low lake levels were a deterrent. At less than 58% full right now, the lake surface is 23 feet lower than normal, and My Canyon Lake reports that only two of 23 boat ramps are still open.

It’s the second drowning at the lake this year.

On April 20, TPWD game wardens found the body of Roiner Alejandro Rojas Pereira, 19, near Overlook Park six days after he went underwater and didn’t resurface. He drowned while tubing with family and friends.