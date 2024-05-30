Fire investigators trying to figure out cause of fire at West Side convenience store, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a convenience store on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called just after 3 a.m. at an Exxon gas station in the 9700 block of Marbach Road, not far from South Ellison Drive and Hunt Lane.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming through a convenience store window. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the store was closed, so no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

The SAFD said a food inspector is now headed to the location and that fire investigators will try and figure out an exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage to the store is estimated at around $50,000 to $70,000.