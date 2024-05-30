Magik Theatre offering day camps for school-aged children this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Magik Theatre is offering summer day camps for children who want to stay busy this season and entertain their loved ones.

The theatre has several sessions for school-aged children from June 3 through Aug. 2.

Recommended Videos

The “Be Your Own Hero” camp gives first through fifth graders a chance to dive deep into the heroics of acclaimed musicals such as “Matilda,” “Newsies,” “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!,” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Campers will do creative exercises and apply what they learn about courage, self-esteem, and empowerment in their lives.

Older youths, grades sixth through 12th, can participate in Magik’s Musical Marathon sessions to learn professional production and culminate in a Friday performance for family and friends.

The Magik Theatre said each camp will focus on creative expression through acting, singing, and dancing in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Magik is also offering a special stagecraft camp for middle schoolers and multi-age offerings to give busy parents less to juggle when it comes time for pickup.

You can view all the sessions and their availability here. Magik is offering 10 percent off using the code HERO10 at checkout.