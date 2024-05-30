88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad looking for new recruits for upcoming NBA season

Squad will be ambassadors for the brand and drum up fan engagement

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, Hype Squad, NBA
San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad looking for new recruits for upcoming NBA season (Credit: Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all dancers, breakdancers, tumblers and stunters — the San Antonio Spurs are looking for performers to join its Hype Squad for the upcoming NBA season.

The new Spurs Hype Squad recruits will be ambassadors for the brand and drum up fan engagement.

Recommended Videos

Registration for Hype Squad auditions opens at 9 a.m. this Saturday through June 20.

“Applicants will be judged on energy and engagement, skills, individual talent, athleticism and embodiment of the Spurs team values,” a news release said.

The following is the audition process:

  • June 1 – 20: Online registration period
  • June 21 – 23: Choreography will be assigned, and applicants will be asked to submit a video online
  • July 12 – 14: Invite-only final round, conducted in-person

The 2024-25 NBA season will be the Spurs Hype Squad’s seventh season. The team has made four international appearances in Mexico City, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Taiwan.

People interested in applying for the Hype Squad can do so here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos