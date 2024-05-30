San Antonio Spurs Hype Squad looking for new recruits for upcoming NBA season

SAN ANTONIO – Calling all dancers, breakdancers, tumblers and stunters — the San Antonio Spurs are looking for performers to join its Hype Squad for the upcoming NBA season.

The new Spurs Hype Squad recruits will be ambassadors for the brand and drum up fan engagement.

Registration for Hype Squad auditions opens at 9 a.m. this Saturday through June 20.

“Applicants will be judged on energy and engagement, skills, individual talent, athleticism and embodiment of the Spurs team values,” a news release said.

The following is the audition process:

June 1 – 20: Online registration period

June 21 – 23: Choreography will be assigned, and applicants will be asked to submit a video online

July 12 – 14: Invite-only final round, conducted in-person

The 2024-25 NBA season will be the Spurs Hype Squad’s seventh season. The team has made four international appearances in Mexico City, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Taiwan.

People interested in applying for the Hype Squad can do so here.