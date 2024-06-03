Stunning remodeled winery and tasting room along renowned Texas Wine Trail selling for $3.75 million

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – Wine lovers who have always dreamed of owning their own winery and tasting room now have a unique opportunity to buy a stunning property in Blanco County.

Westcave Cellars Winery & Tasting Room is a 30-plus acre property in the Texas Hill Country, which ranks as the second most visited wine destination in the United States, according to the listing on Republic Ranches. It is along the Texas Wine Trail between Johnson City and Fredericksburg.

“This highly sought-after location is well-known for attracting a substantial number of visitors each year who are in search of the best wineries, vineyards, breweries, and distilleries,” Republic Ranches told KSAT.

Westcave Cellars Winery & Tasting Room has a newly remodeled 2,200-square-foot tasting room and event facility that is fully furnished with a commercial kitchen.

It has smaller and larger winery metal-insulated buildings, with the smaller one used as a storage facility for case goods and a wine-making lab.

The property also features a 2,000-square-foot home dubbed the “Hydeaway.” It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a full kitchen, along with laundry, dining and living rooms. The home sleeps six people and is currently used as a short-term rental.

There is a 324-foot water well with a flow rate of 84 gallons per minute, and its split water distribution system has a UV filter and water softening filtering to supply water to the wine-tasting room and the “Hydeaway.” Republic Ranches said the wine-making facility gets pure well water.

The property is listed on the Republic Ranches website for $3,750,000.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar/Republic Ranches