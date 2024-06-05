KSAT Q&A: Sheriff Javier Salazar weighs in on President Biden’s order limiting asylum at southern border

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar appeared on the KSAT Q&A to discuss his Tuesday visit to the White House after President Joe Biden revealed plans for immediate restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.– Mexico border.

President Biden’s announcement on Tuesday detailed a proclamation barring migrants from being granted asylum when the southern border is deemed overwhelmed.

Sheriff Salazar has stated in the past that he has handwritten letters to the White House for years begging for a solution to the border crisis.

Since the introduction of a bipartisan border bill was blocked, Salazar believes the asylum proclamation is a step in the right direction.

“I see this as a viable solution. I wholeheartedly support President Biden in his effort. I wholeheartedly supported the bipartisan legislation that he tried to pass twice,” said Sheriff Salazar.

The border restrictions go into effect once the daily number of daily encounters reaches 2,500 between ports of entry.

“I see this as a win for all of us. I’m thoroughly impressed with what I’ve seen so far. Is it perfect? No, it’s not a perfect solution, but I think it’s a really good start that we should all give a shot to,” said Sheriff Salazar.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who accompanied Salazar at the White House, shared his thoughts in support of the proclamation.