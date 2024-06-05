SAISD addresses shift in graduation plans for some high schools as ceremonies continue

SAN ANTONIO – Three high schools within the San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) changed their plans for graduation ceremonies due to high temperatures.

Brackenridge, Sam Houston and Highlands High Schools were set to walk the stage outside at Alamo Stadium. However, forecasted high temperatures prompted the district to move the ceremonies indoors at the Alamo Convocation Center.

“It’s a good thing, it’s a lot cooler inside,” said Sylvia Valdez, who was attending the Brackenridge graduation

“Do you think you could have made it if it was outside?” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“Uh, very sweaty, very wet. It would be bad,” Valdez said.

The changes led to many calls and e-mails to the KSAT newsroom with concerns that there wouldn’t be enough room for everyone to attend.

“18,000 people can fit inside Alamo stadium, only 4,299 can here (convocation center),” said Barajas.

“That’s, that’s really … but I guess they’re doing everything for the heat and stuff like that,” said Isela Moreno, who was attending the Brackenridge graduation

Another concern from viewers was that some schools graduated indoors at the Freeman Coliseum.

To that point, the district sent KSAT the following statement.

“All seven comprehensive high schools at SAISD had the option to vote for an outdoor or indoor graduation back in the fall. Four of the seven high schools (Lanier, Edison, Burbank, and Jefferson) voted to hold graduations indoors. The district contracted with the Freeman Coliseum to host those four indoor graduation ceremonies.

Three campuses (Brackenridge, Sam Houston, and Highlands) voted to hold an outdoor graduation at Alamo Stadium. That vote was made with the knowledge that inclement weather would move those ceremonies indoors to the Alamo Convocation Center. It’s important to note that San Antonio is under a Heat Advisory this week because of the extreme temperatures. Safety for our students and families is always the top priority as we serve our community.”

“(It was) last minute for a lot of families that invited people from out of town, so if we’re not able to get in, that’s going to be sad that we’re traveling so far,” said Valerie Perez, who came to attend from Corpus Christi.

Ceremonies for the Class of 2024 began on Friday morning and run through June 8.