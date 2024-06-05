Top storylines from first day of Cowboys mandatory minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday. Dallas’ offseason team activity involves plenty of player development and some uncertainty surrounding the Cowboys’ superstar wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb.

The Hold Out Continues with CeeDee Lamb

Recommended Videos

It doesn’t come as a surprise. Lamb solidified himself as a top receiver in the NFL last season, and with an expiring contract, the 25-year-old is ready to see his deal reflect that.

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings made fellow wideout Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB in the league. With that, there’s a shift in the receiver market, and Lamb is expected to capitalize.

It’s unclear when Lamb’s deal will be done and what its worth will be, but after leading the NFL in receptions in 2023 and finishing second in receiving yards, the Oklahoma University alumni positioned himself to receive a huge contract.

“I can’t think of someone more deserving of my mind. I think [Lamb] is the best receiver in the league,” said Cowboys star linebacker Parsons of Lamb’s contract situation. “If I’m his agent, he’s getting about 36 — I’m not his agent. Numbers aside, I don’t know, obviously, what goes on with the combative arguments or whatever that may be.”

McCarthy, Smith Give 2024 Rookie Class High Praise

In the Tuesday morning press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys’ 2024 rookie class is the “best we’ve had.” The Cowboys welcomed 20 newcomers, including 12 undrafted free agents.

The 2024 group is highlighted by offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, who was selected in the first round, and center Cooper BeeBe. Both Guyton and BeeBe can start immediately on the Cowboys’ depleted offensive line.

“I’ve been blown away,” said Cowboys veteran tackle Tyler Smith. “We went out and got great athletes, great football players, and they’re extremely athletic guys who have a lot of upsides. They’re learning fast.”

Physically Present or Not, Everyone is ‘Engaged’

McCarthy made it clear on day one of minicamp that the team engages in the coaches’ messaging from top to bottom.

Reporters asked many questions about the impact of Lamb’s absence, but McCarthy was clear in his confidence in Lamb’s involvement with the team thus far.

“Everybody’s engaged,” said McCarthy. “I have no qualms and don’t lack confidence as far as our [veterans] being ready. They’ve been engaged, and we’ll be in a great spot.

The second day of the Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp gets underway on Wednesday. Stay tuned into KSAT 12 for coverage all day.