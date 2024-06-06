Spurs Give to unveil outdoor basketball half-court at The Rock at La Cantera on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give is unveiling a brand-new outdoor basketball half-court at The Rock at La Cantera on Saturday, according to a press release.

The half-court has a Spurs court design and a Coca-Cola themed backboard and will be available to the public for pickup games and shoot-around or free play starting from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The court was created as part of the Play SA program.

“The Rock at La Cantera is more than just a practice facility for our team, it’s a space for all of our San Antonio community to gather and connect,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer at Spurs Sports and Entertainment. “Aligned with our commitment of providing safe places to play through Play SA, this new court will enhance that community connection and provide space to get outside and get active – a place where all belong.”

The press release said Spurs Give will be using the space throughout the year, hosting a variety of health and wellness events and basketball clinics. In addition to the half-court, fans can enjoy many other free events and amenities at The Rock at La Cantera, such as the basketball hoop tree, Frost Plaza events, the dog park and more, the press release states.

Saturday’s celebration will have a a free clinic with skills stations and challenges hosted by Spurs Sports Academy, with participating children between the ages of seven through 14.

The Rock at La Cantera is a $500 million legacy project for the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment organization and includes the Victory Capital Performance Center.

Frost Plaza is open to the public every day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and kiosks are open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m.