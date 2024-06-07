Donate gently-used medical equipment during Project MEND event in New Braunfels on Saturday

People are encouraged to bring their gently-used medical equipment to a collection drive on Saturday.

Project MEND is holding the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at EdenHill Communities located at 631 Lakeview Blvd in New Braunfels. Donors can drop off gently used medical equipment they no longer use and enjoy food trucks, music and activities.

Some of the most requested items include:

Wheelchairs

Rollator walkers

Tub transfer benches

Power wheelchairs

Home hospital beds

Items such as oxygen or respiratory supplies, used mattresses or single-use medical supplies cannot be accepted.

All items donated will be evaluated and professionally refurbished and sanitized to state standards. Once approved for safe use, the equipment will be distributed to individuals in need.

Anyone who would like to register to receive medical equipment can visit Project MEND online or call 210-223-6363 for further assistance.

For more information about the event or about ongoing donations to Project MEND, contact EdenHills Communities at 830-625-1324 or Project MEND at 210-223-6363.

EdenHill, established in 1910, has operated in New Braunfels as a faith-based, nonprofit organization for more than 60 years. Today, EdenHill employs more than 200 people and cares for over 300 residents daily. EdenHill is the only Life Plan Community in Comal County offering a full continuum of care including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Nursing and Rehabilitation, Licensed Caregiver Services and Hospice care.

For over 30 years, Project MEND has provided professionally refurbished and sanitized medical equipment and other assistive technology items to individuals of all ages who are living with a disability and/or illness in South Texas. We complete our impactful mission through three service provisions: Medical Equipment Reuse, Assistive Technology and Medical Equipment Repairs.

