Will SA be spared from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closures?

SAN ANTONIO – A half-dozen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema theaters operated by a franchisee have abruptly closed.

The shutdown comes only weeks after reports surfaced that parent company Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas LLC was shopping the business.

Most of the shuttered theaters were in North Texas. Another was in Minnesota.

There are two Alamo Drafthouse venues in San Antonio. There are no plans to close either theater.

“We are very disappointed to learn today that our franchisee, which operates five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and one in Woodbury, Minnesota, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is closing their business effective immediately,” Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas LLC noted in a statement. “We are heartbroken for the franchisee’s teammates and the local film communities; however, we are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities.”

The two San Antonio theaters are corporate owned and, like the others operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas LLC, will remain open.

“All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country,” the company added in its statement.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.