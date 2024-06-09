Man killed in possible drive-by shooting at Texas graduation party, police say

HOUSTON – A possible drive-by shooting during a high school graduation party ended with one man dying and another person hospitalized, according to KPRC TV.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Moss Rose Street.
KPRC said that a man was found dead in a driveway with gunshot wounds.
Another person, also shot several times, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KHOU 11 reported.
The Houston Police Department seeks information from the public to help identify the shooter.