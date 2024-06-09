101º
Man killed in possible drive-by shooting at Texas graduation party, police say

Another person was struck by gunfire and is expected to survive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Police investigate the scene at 7000 Moss Rose St in southeast Houston, where a shooting at a graduation party resulted in one death and one injury. (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A possible drive-by shooting during a high school graduation party ended with one man dying and another person hospitalized, according to KPRC TV.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 7000 block of Moss Rose Street.

KPRC said that a man was found dead in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

Another person, also shot several times, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KHOU 11 reported.

The Houston Police Department seeks information from the public to help identify the shooter.

