Experience food from several countries at the Sazon Latin Food Night Market this Saturday

Event is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday at Pups and Pals Bar and Grill

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO - Arepas (Adobe Express)

SAN ANTONIO – Food vendors will bring a melting pot of flavors together at the Sazon Latin Food Night Market this weekend.

The market will feature dishes and desserts from the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

“There will also be great music and drinks, so make sure you bring your friends and family for a day of fun and celebration,” an event posting said.

Some vendors may provide vegetarian and vegan options for attendees.

Admission to the night market is free. Register here.

The event is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday at Pups and Pals Bar and Grill at 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

