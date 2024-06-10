Worker pinned, killed while conducting maintenance on machine at Southeast Side business, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A worker at a Southeast Side business died after becoming pinned while conducting maintenance on a machine, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 8300 block of Sous Vide Way around 10:10 a.m. on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Police said the worker — identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 46-year-old David Mata — was caught in the machinery, causing a severe laceration to his neck.

Mata was pulled out of the machine before being administered life-saving measures. However, he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel.

Cuisine Solutions issued the following statement:

“We offer our most sincere and deepest condolences and support to his family, friends, and coworkers. The Cuisine Solutions family has always been committed to the safety of its workers and will continue to uphold the highest standards of safety at all of our global facilities. We are working alongside local authorities and following all OSHA US Department of Labor’s protocols as we assess this incident.”

“Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the family at this time,” said Herve Chignon, chief operating officer of Cuisine Solutions.

SAPD said this is an active investigation. KSAT will update you with new information as it becomes available.