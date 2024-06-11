CLEAR Alert issued for 26-year-old woman last seen on West Side

San Antonio police are searching for Katherine Gonzales, 26, who was last seen in the 1500 block of Cable Ranch around 12 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a woman last seen Monday on the West Side.

San Antonio police are searching for Katherine Gonzales, 26, who was last seen around noon in the 1500 block of Cable Ranch Road.

Police said she could be driving a Gold 2004 Toyota Avalon with a Texas license plate labeled FRY1892.

Gonzales has blue eyes and brown hair, weighs 220 pounds, and stands 5 foot 6 inches tall. She also wears brown and black metal-framed glasses, according to the alert.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.