In-patient facility for pediatric mental health patients opens

SAN ANTONIO – A new in-patient facility exclusively for pediatric mental health patients officially opened Tuesday on the Northeast Side.

The Clarity Child Guidance Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Methodist Healthcare Ministries Living Unit.

The pediatric psychiatric intensive care unit has eight private rooms, a secure courtyard, and plenty of space for children between the ages of three and 17 years old who are receiving services.

The new ICU is part of the Center’s Phase 1 Expansion Project, which was sparked by the steady increase in the need for child services since the pandemic.

The facility also has a newly renovated kitchen, thanks to its Heroes Campaign, which raised $7 million for the project.