Man critically injured in house fire on Southeast Side

A 68-year-old man was critically injured in a house fire in the 2700 block of Christian Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was critically injured in a house fire Tuesday morning on the Southeast Side.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at a home in the 2700 block of Christian Drive around 11:30 a.m., they encountered heavy smoke in the front of the home and flames in the kitchen.

Recommended Videos

They found the victim, who uses a wheelchair to get around, in the kitchen. He suffered second and third-degree burns, officials said. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A fire extinguisher was found next to the man, who officials suspect he may have tried to use to put out the fire.

The victim’s son told KSAT at the scene that his father had a leg amputated and used a motor scooter to get around.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.