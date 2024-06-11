Man found shot inside Northwest Side apartment, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot inside a Northwest Side apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 7200 block of Snowden Road, not far from Wurzbach and Babcock roads and near the Medical Center area, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 30s or 40s was found shot in an apartment with injuries to his stomach, leg and arm.

Police said the motive for the shooting remains unclear. They said an argument with a man ensued, and then gunshots were fired. The suspect fled after the shooting.

SAPD said three witnesses were in the apartment. Investigators did not elaborate on exactly what they saw.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is currently unknown. No other injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.