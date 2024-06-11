Man wounded, suspect detained after stabbing on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is wounded and another has been detained following a stabbing on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to a duplex in the 2500 block of West Commerce Street, not far from Buena Vista Street and North Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 30s stabbed. Police said the man and his wife had returned home from the grocery store to find their front door kicked in and that’s when a fight with the neighbor happened.

The victim was stabbed during the altercation and he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD said one suspect has been detained, but did not specify on a list of potential charges. Police speculated that the wife had been threatened by the neighbor.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.