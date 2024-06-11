SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Children’s Hospital has expanded its Pediatric Intensive Care Unit to help children in need of critical medical attention.

The new PICU will enhance the hospital’s capacity with 24 beds available.

Methodist Children’s Hospital expands Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (©2024 Eric Heimlich)

The improvements will relocate general PICU patients to the new, state-of-the-art unit and free up space and resources to focus on specialized care for cardiac pediatric patients.

“Previously, we would share units and share ICU resources, and now this separate floor gives us the resources dedicated to our pediatric ICU patients,” said Adriana Lopez, a pediatric intensivist at Methodist Children’s Hospital.

Separating general and cardiac patients will help them get the specialized attention they require based on their medical needs.

“The expanded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) represents our continued dedication to advancing pediatric medicine and ensuring that every child receives the specialized care they need for the best possible outcomes,” said Methodist Children’s Hospital CEO Rachel Goldsmith in a news release.

The new PICU has cutting-edge medical equipment, advanced technology, and a layout optimized for patient care, comfort and safety.