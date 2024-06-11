SAISD approves 2% pay increase for all full-time employees

SAN ANTONIO – More money is coming for those working at the San Antonio Independent School District.

The district said the board of trustees approved 2% general pay raises for all full-time, permanent employees.

The decision came during a specially called board meeting on Monday night.

“We are proud the district is able to provide a 2% compensation increase for our staff, despite our financial situation. We understand that our staff deserve more; however, our basic allotment has not increased since 2019, despite cumulative inflation during that time of about 22%. Given the shortage of educators, we need to continue to offer a compensation package that aligns with the regional market while remaining within the limits of a five-year plan for a sustainable budget,” said Superintendent Jaime Aquino.

Other meeting highlights included the announcement that new incoming teachers will receive an increased entry salary of $58,400.

Employees with specific roles in special education, deaf education, and facilities maintenance will be considered for pay grade elevations.

The district said bilingual, self-contained special education teachers and others in specialized roles will receive a $5,000 stipend check.

Looking ahead, the district has introduced a range of new initiatives for the upcoming school year designed to enhance workplace culture and improve employee benefits.