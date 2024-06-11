82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Scooter’s Coffee offers buy one, get one deal for Father’s Day

Offer is only available on Sunday and must be redeemed through the app

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Scooter’s Coffee, Deals, Coffee, Food
Scooter’s Coffee offers buy one, get one deal for Father’s Day (Credit: Scooter's Coffee)

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to share a sweet treat with Dad this Father’s Day, Scooter’s Coffee is offering a buy one, get one free drink deal.

The offer can only be redeemed on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app this Sunday. It will be automatically applied at checkout on mobile orders or when scanning to pay or earn Smiles at the window.

Recommended Videos

The BOGO drink offer is limited to equal or lesser value than the first drink.

New summer offerings at Scooter’s Coffee include the Pineapple Mint Quencher and the Strawberry Lime Quencher. Any drink on the menu is eligible for the offer, according to a news release.

Find local Scooter’s Coffee locations here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos