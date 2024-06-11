Scooter’s Coffee offers buy one, get one deal for Father’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to share a sweet treat with Dad this Father’s Day, Scooter’s Coffee is offering a buy one, get one free drink deal.

The offer can only be redeemed on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app this Sunday. It will be automatically applied at checkout on mobile orders or when scanning to pay or earn Smiles at the window.

The BOGO drink offer is limited to equal or lesser value than the first drink.

New summer offerings at Scooter’s Coffee include the Pineapple Mint Quencher and the Strawberry Lime Quencher. Any drink on the menu is eligible for the offer, according to a news release.

Find local Scooter’s Coffee locations here.