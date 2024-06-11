88º
Woman shot, man arrested after shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Woman taken to hospital in stable condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was shot once by a man during an altercation at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police received a call for the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the 2400 block of Woodlake Parkway.

Officers found the victim in a breezeway in an adjacent building on the complex with a single gunshot wound to her back, police said.

While the woman named the shooter and police believed the pair were in a relationship, a sergeant on the scene did not specifically say how the pair knew one another nor if they lived together.

Police believed the man was barricaded inside an apartment on the top floor of a building at the complex.

Residents were evaluated from the top floor as a precaution, the sergeant said.

After some time, the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody. It’s not clear what prompted the shooting or altercation.

The sergeant told KSAT that SAPD and BCSO were both on the scene because the apartment was partially split between both jurisdictions.

