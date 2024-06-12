82º
Bandera County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 32-year-old woman

Cynthia Williams last seen Monday around 9:30 p.m. on foot in 400 block of W Pipe Creek Drive in Pipe Creek

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Cynthia Williams, 32, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on foot in the 400 block of W Pipe Creek Drive in Pipe Creek, according to a Tuesday CLEAR Alert. (Bandera County Sheriff's Office)

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen late Monday night.

Cynthia Williams, 32, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on foot in the 400 block of W Pipe Creek Drive in Pipe Creek, according to a Tuesday CLEAR Alert.

Williams is 5 foot 5 inches and 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red/auburn-colored hair.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, leggings and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771.

