Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai set to give State of Business on Wednesday

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai is set to give a State of Business in Bexar County address during a fireside chat on Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The event, formerly The State of the County, is hosted by the North San Antonio Chamber and will be moderated by president Brett Finley. It will take place beginning at noon.

The fireside chat will be livestreamed by KSAT 12 and can be seen in the video player. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream in this article, check back at a later time.

Sakai back in 2021 stepped down from his bench to run for County Judge and took over for Nelson Wolff, who served as Bexar County Judge for more than 20 years. Finley, appointed to his role as president and CEO back in Nov. of 2023, represents over 900 member businesses while advocating for the local business community.

Sakai is set to also do a more traditional State of the County speech held in conjunction with the Greater Chamber, later this fall.

