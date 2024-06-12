Drone show, live music, River Walk parades planned for downtown San Antonio this Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will host several events this Fourth of July.

Centro San Antonio, the City of San Antonio, The Alamo and Visit San Antonio announced details for the inaugural Stars and Stripes on Houston Street celebrations, which last July 1-7.

The celebrations include multiple days of patriotic River Walk parades, outdoor movie screenings, live music, and more. There will also be a drone show at The Alamo on July 5.

Here are some of the events for the inaugural Stars and Stripes on Houston Street.

July 2

Red, White, and Blue Paleta Y Popsicle Pop Ups: From noon-2 p.m. on Houston Street, six pop-up kiosks will hand out free paletas and popsicles.

Star-Spangled Movies By Moonlight: “The Sandlot”: From 7:30-10 p.m. at Travis Park, there will be a showing of the classic movie plus food and drinks available for purchase. Visitors can take advantage of free parking at city-operated parking facilities after 5 p.m. for Downtown Tuesday.

July 3

Roof Top Party: There will be six DJs, cocktails and food at 1 Watson Rooftop Bar, 111 Soledad, from 4-11 p.m.

July 4

4th of July at The Alamo: The celebration at the Alamo will last from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Alamo Church, Long Barrack and Alamo Gardens are free and open to the public.

Fourth of July Artisan Show: Vendors will sell their handmade merchandise from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the River Walk extension (on the Chamber of Commerce sidewalk and close to the Shops at Rivercenter).

Majestic Theater Open House: The theater will be open to the public for tours and backstage access from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Picnic Under The Stars: The event at the Majestic Theatre includes a dinner, cocktails and more for $100 a ticket. The event is 5-8 p.m.

Salute at Sunset River Parade July 4th: Dozens of decorated floats will salute all branches of the military and offer patriotic entertainment. The parade starts at 8 p.m.

San Antonio Stars & Stripes on Houston Street Parade: There will be a street parade with military members, fire trucks, classic cars, marching bands, local groups and more on Houston Street. The parade is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summer Night City: Volcán and Pochos Chidos will perform at Texas Public Radio, 321 W. Commerce, from 5-9:30 p.m. There will also be vendors, food and drinks.

July 5

Fiesta Noche del Rio: The recurring event features cultural performances at the Arneson River Theatre along the River Walk. The event lasts from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Salute at Sunset River Parade July 5: Dozens of decorated floats will salute all branches of the military and offer patriotic entertainment. The parade starts at 8 p.m.

Stars & Stripes Salute: The event will take place at Alamo Plaza, with family activities starting at 9 a.m. There will also be live music from 4-9:30 p.m. and a drone show at 9:30 p.m.

July 6

Patriotic Picnic in the Park: Milam, Legacy and Travis parks in downtown San Antonio will host food trucks, live music, performance groups and more activities from 2-10 p.m.

Salute at Sunset River Parade July 6: Dozens of decorated floats will salute all branches of the military and offer patriotic entertainment. The parade starts at 8 p.m.

Star-Spangled Movies By Moonlight: “Armageddon”: From 7:30-10 p.m. at Travis Park, there will be a showing of the classic movie plus food and drinks available for purchase.

July 7

Salute at Sunset River Parade July 7: Dozens of decorated floats will salute all branches of the military and offer patriotic entertainment. The parade starts at 8 p.m.

