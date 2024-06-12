New dinner club featuring San Antonio chefs debuts at St. Paul Square later this month

SAN ANTONIO – A new monthly, chef-driven dinner series is debuting in San Antonio at St. Paul Square later this month.

Steve Mahone — local restaurateur and bar owner of Francis Bogside, Blue Box and Hanzo — and Kimberly Suta, food writer and culinary entrepreneur with Sutapants Productions, are working together on the St. Paul Square Dinner Club.

“We’re both thrilled to create a new opportunity to showcase the myriad of talented chefs in San Antonio - some you’ll be very familiar with and some which will hopefully be new and exhilarating to our guests,” said Suta.

The new series will be hosted at Blayne’s, the bar above Francis Bogside in St. Paul Square. There will be live music during the dinner, according to a news release.

The inaugural six-course dinner on June 27 will feature food from Chef Jesse Kuykendall, known as “Chef Kirk,” and Chef Anthony Hernandez, who co-own Milpa.

Kuykendall is also the executive chef at Ocho, a CHOPPED champion and a UNESCO chef ambassador for San Antonio.

Chef Hernandez and Chef Kirk (Credit: Sutapants Productions)

“Both chefs are known for their creative and utterly scrumptious Mexican fusion cuisine,” the news release said.

The inaugural menu will have the following dishes:

Spinach Salad with guava lemon vin, candied chili pecans, roasted corn, honey goat cheese

Ceviche de Zetas: Agua chile rojo with grilled oyster mushrooms, cucumber slaw and tostadas

Tamal Zacahuil: 15 lb. tamal, served family style. Guajillo braised pork with Mexican crema and pickled onions, salsa arbol

Palate Cleanser: Raspado de melon y jengibre

Halibut with cilantro romesco, capers, asparagus & fried arugula

Dessert: Nieve de queso con churros de cajeta

The next St. Paul Square Dinner Club will be on July 25 and will feature food from Chef Ceasar Zepeda. Chef Kaius and Chef Desmond Robinson will cook for the dinner on Aug. 22.

The dinner club will ideally take place on the fourth Thursday of every month. The first one starts at 7 p.m. on June 27 at Blayne’s Bar, 1170 E. Commerce St.

The cost starts at $85 with additional drink options during reservation. You can reserve your seat here.