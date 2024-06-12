San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosting free ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ on June 20

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is inviting locals to take part in the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” later this month.
The event is in an effort to spread the word that swimming lessons save lives to help prevent drowning.
The free lesson for ages 4 and up is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 20. Registration starts an hour before on site.
The event will be held at the following pools:
- Cassiano
- Cuellar
- Dellview
- Elmendorf
- Fairchild
- Heritage
- Joe Ward
- Kennedy
- Kingsborough
- Lady Bird Johnson
- Lincoln
- Monterrey
- San Pedro
- Southcross
- Southside Lions
- Sunset Hills
- Westwood
- Woodlawn
For more information, call 210-207-3299.
