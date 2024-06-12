85º
San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosting free ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ on June 20

Event will take place at multiple city pools

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SA Parks and Recreation to host free ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ on June 20 (Credit: SA Parks & Recreation Dept.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is inviting locals to take part in the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” later this month.

The event is in an effort to spread the word that swimming lessons save lives to help prevent drowning.

The free lesson for ages 4 and up is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 20. Registration starts an hour before on site.

The event will be held at the following pools:

  • Cassiano
  • Cuellar
  • Dellview
  • Elmendorf
  • Fairchild
  • Heritage
  • Joe Ward
  • Kennedy
  • Kingsborough
  • Lady Bird Johnson
  • Lincoln
  • Monterrey
  • San Pedro
  • Southcross
  • Southside Lions
  • Sunset Hills
  • Westwood
  • Woodlawn

For more information, call 210-207-3299.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

