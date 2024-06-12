San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosting free ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ on June 20

SA Parks and Recreation to host free ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’ on June 20

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is inviting locals to take part in the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” later this month.

The event is in an effort to spread the word that swimming lessons save lives to help prevent drowning.

Recommended Videos

The free lesson for ages 4 and up is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 20. Registration starts an hour before on site.

The event will be held at the following pools:

Cassiano

Cuellar

Dellview

Elmendorf

Fairchild

Heritage

Joe Ward

Kennedy

Kingsborough

Lady Bird Johnson

Lincoln

Monterrey

San Pedro

Southcross

Southside Lions

Sunset Hills

Westwood

Woodlawn

For more information, call 210-207-3299.

Swim free at San Antonio Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools starting Saturday

Registration for free swimming lessons at public San Antonio pools open