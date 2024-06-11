79º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Swim free at San Antonio Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools starting Saturday

All 24 outdoor pools are free and open to the public as of June 15

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Things to Do, Family, San Antonio, Parks and Recreation, Pools, Swim, Outdoors

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s public outdoor pools will open for the season on Saturday.

All 24 of the San Antonio Parks and Recreation outdoor pools are free and open six days a week, including weekends. The one closure day each week varies by location.

The city already opened 11 of those pools on May 11.

Most of the pools will remain open until mid-August with a few staying open into September.

The San Antonio Natatorium (1430 Cesar E. Chavez), a public indoor pool facility, is closed this summer for renovations.

The city offers outdoor aquatics programs including Wibit inflatable obstacle courses, Movies in the Pool, World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, group swim lessons, and aqua fitness classes – all at no cost.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation has also partnered with North East ISD, Southwest ISD, Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, and the YWCA for select Community Swim Days.

You can find information about the city’s outdoor pools and splash pad including locations and hours, pool events, swimming lessons, and aquatic fitness classes online.

City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department pools (2024) (KSAT)

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos