Swim free at San Antonio Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools starting Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s public outdoor pools will open for the season on Saturday.

All 24 of the San Antonio Parks and Recreation outdoor pools are free and open six days a week, including weekends. The one closure day each week varies by location.

The city already opened 11 of those pools on May 11.

Most of the pools will remain open until mid-August with a few staying open into September.

The San Antonio Natatorium (1430 Cesar E. Chavez), a public indoor pool facility, is closed this summer for renovations.

The city offers outdoor aquatics programs including Wibit inflatable obstacle courses, Movies in the Pool, World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, group swim lessons, and aqua fitness classes – all at no cost.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation has also partnered with North East ISD, Southwest ISD, Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, and the YWCA for select Community Swim Days.

You can find information about the city’s outdoor pools and splash pad including locations and hours, pool events, swimming lessons, and aquatic fitness classes online.

