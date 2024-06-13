President, CEO of Opportunity Home sees contract ended by board of commissioners

Logo for Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as San Antonio Housing Authority, or SAHA.

SAN ANTONIO – Ed Hinojosa Jr., the now-former president and CEO of Opportunity Home, had his contract cut by the housing authority’s board of commissioners,

The board’s decision came on Wednesday and cited “a need for fresh leadership to propel the organization into a new direction.”

“The board appreciates Mr. Hinojosa’s service to the organization and his championing of increasing affordable housing opportunities in our city,” part of an emailed statement read.

The statement further cites the city’s housing crisis as something that “requires steadfast and hands-on leadership that consists of innovative approaches that are built around the people we serve and our long-standing partnerships which are key to increasing affordable housing options and ensuring the financial sustainability of the organization’s efforts.

Opportunity Home said the board unanimously appointed Michael Reyes, formerly their public affairs officer, as acting president and CEO, effective immediately.

The board expects the acting president to take bold action and devise creative solutions to counter the organization’s challenges.

“We know we have the most dedicated public servants working at the organization and residents full of promise. We are confident and excited about the future of Opportunity Home,” the statement read.