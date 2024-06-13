Reagan High teacher receives national recognition for his positive impact on students’ lives

SAN ANTONIO – Paul Fillingim, a theater teacher from Reagan High School, is one of two teachers in the country who will receive the 2024 Inspiring Teacher Award from the Jimmy Awards.

The Jimmy Awards, also known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, is known for showcasing the best talent that the country has to offer.

“It feels like an award for the entire team at Reagan that produces the musical each year,” said Fillingim in a news release. “I am lucky to be part of the Reagan Fine Arts department and this award is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our community.”

One of Fillingim’s former students nominated him. A selection committee of Broadway League members then chose him based on how well he provided encouragement and valuable guidance.

“It is called the ‘Inspiring Teacher Award’ and to me, that particular word ‘inspiring’ speaks to the most important part of what we do as arts educators,” Fillingim said. “We are not only training next generation’s artists, but inspiring students to make the arts part of their lives long after high school. That impact exists at both the local and national levels. Primarily, the overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude that my path has led me to NEISD and Reagan High School.”

Fillingim will travel to New York City to receive his trophy and a $2,500 cash grant to support future musical theater productions.

The Jimmy Awards ceremony will be on June 24 and is presented by the Broadway League Foundation.